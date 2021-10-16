You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Freshman Caleb Williams to start at quarterback for Sooners against TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams throws the ball before the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams is starting in No. 4 Oklahoma's game against TCU on Saturday night, coach Lincoln Riley declared, according to the press box announcer. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Williams replaces redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, who's started the last 17 games for the Sooners. Rattler was the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite.

Williams, a former consensus five-star prospect, relieved Rattler during the second quarter of the Red River Showdown against Texas last week, where he accumulated 300 total yards and three touchdowns, while leading a 21-point comeback.

Before the game against TCU, Williams was seen warming up with the first team, but Rattler was taking practice snaps with redshirt freshman center Andrew Raym, the typical starter.

OU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) and TCU (3-2, 1-1) are set to kick off at 6:45 p.m. CT on ABC.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments