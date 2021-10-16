OU football: Freshman Caleb Williams to start at quarterback for Sooners against TCU

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams is starting in No. 4 Oklahoma's game against TCU on Saturday night, coach Lincoln Riley declared, according to the press box announcer. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
Williams replaces redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, who's started the last 17 games for the Sooners. Rattler was the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite.
#Sooners crowd erupts for Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/N0qXSTxIBf— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) October 16, 2021
Williams, a former consensus five-star prospect, relieved Rattler during the second quarter of the Red River Showdown against Texas last week, where he accumulated 300 total yards and three touchdowns, while leading a 21-point comeback.
Before the game against TCU, Williams was seen warming up with the first team, but Rattler was taking practice snaps with redshirt freshman center Andrew Raym, the typical starter.
OU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) and TCU (3-2, 1-1) are set to kick off at 6:45 p.m. CT on ABC.
