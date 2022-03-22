 Skip to main content
OU football: Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells joins Sooners' support staff, per reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Matt Wells

Head coach of Texas Tech Matt Wells speaks at Big 12 Media Day July 15, 2021.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma hired former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells as an analyst aiding with high school relations, per 247Sports' Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm. The news was later confirmed by SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich. 

According to the report, Wells' first day on the job was Monday. Wells was fired by the Red Raiders ahead of their matchup with OU on Oct. 30 last season. Texas Tech was 5-3 before its 52-21 loss to Oklahoma in Norman.

The 48-year-old Wells garnered a 13-17 record in three seasons as Texas Tech's head coach. Previously, he held the same position at Utah State, making four bowl appearances.

Wells joins former Texas Christian head coach Gary Patterson as former Big 12 head coaches to join a different in-conference foe's support staff. Patterson was named a special assistant by Texas on Jan. 21.

The Sooners' first practice of the spring started on Tuesday morning.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered men's basketball, softball and soccer.

