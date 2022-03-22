OU football: Former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells joins Sooners' support staff, per reports

Oklahoma hired former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells as an analyst aiding with high school relations, per 247Sports' Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm. The news was later confirmed by SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich.
What we reported yesterday to VIP members over at @247Sports is now public — Matt Wells is joining the #Sooners staff. We’re told he will aid with high school relations.The Sallisaw, Okla. native was previously head coach at Utah State (2013-18) and Texas Tech (2019-21). pic.twitter.com/JFMrVKiNj9— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) March 22, 2022
According to the report, Wells' first day on the job was Monday. Wells was fired by the Red Raiders ahead of their matchup with OU on Oct. 30 last season. Texas Tech was 5-3 before its 52-21 loss to Oklahoma in Norman.
The 48-year-old Wells garnered a 13-17 record in three seasons as Texas Tech's head coach. Previously, he held the same position at Utah State, making four bowl appearances.
Wells joins former Texas Christian head coach Gary Patterson as former Big 12 head coaches to join a different in-conference foe's support staff. Patterson was named a special assistant by Texas on Jan. 21.
The Sooners' first practice of the spring started on Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.