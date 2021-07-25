OU football: Former Sooners wide receiver Dede Westbrook to sign 1-year deal with Minnesota, per Josina Anderson

Former OU wide receiver Dede Westbrook will sign a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report by Josina Anderson on Saturday. The signing comes after Westbrook worked out with the team Friday.
I'm told free agent WR Dede Westbrook is planning to sign a 1-year deal with the #Vikings on Sunday, per source.— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 24, 2021
Westbrook has spent his entire four-year career thus far with Jacksonville. He caught 160 career passes for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns for the Jaguars in that span.
Westbrook’s 2020 season was cut short after he tore his ACL in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He totaled just one reception for four yards on the year.
Westbrook played at Oklahoma from 2015-2016 after transferring from Blinn College. In his two seasons with the Sooners, he caught 126 passes for 2,208 yards and 21 touchdowns, winning the Biletnikoff and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2016. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist that season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.