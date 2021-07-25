You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Former Sooners wide receiver Dede Westbrook to sign 1-year deal with Minnesota, per Josina Anderson

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Celebration

Then-OU wide receiver Dede Westbrook celebrates his touchdown against Oklahoma State on Dec. 3, 2016.

 Julia Harth/The Daily

Former OU wide receiver Dede Westbrook will sign a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report by Josina Anderson on Saturday. The signing comes after Westbrook worked out with the team Friday. 

Westbrook has spent his entire four-year career thus far with Jacksonville. He caught 160 career passes for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns for the Jaguars in that span. 

Westbrook’s 2020 season was cut short after he tore his ACL in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He totaled just one reception for four yards on the year.

Westbrook played at Oklahoma from 2015-2016 after transferring from Blinn College. In his two seasons with the Sooners, he caught 126 passes for 2,208 yards and 21 touchdowns, winning the Biletnikoff and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2016. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist that season.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments