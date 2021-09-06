You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners tight end Mark Andrews signs contract extension with Batimore Ravens, per report

Mark Andrews

Junior tight end Mark Andrews walks the field before the game against Ohio State Sept. 9.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews has signed a four-year extension worth $56 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. 

The contract makes Andrews the NFL's third highest-paid tight end on a per-year basis. Andrews, who turned 26 today, was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Instead, the Ravens lock down their starting tight end for the next half decade.

Andrews was drafted No. 86 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 2019 Pro Bowler has accumulated 2,105 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 45 career games.

Andrews played with Oklahoma from 2015-17. In 35 college games, he accumulated 1,765 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

