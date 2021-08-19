OU football: Former Sooners tight end Mark Andrews receives emergency medical attention at Baltimore Ravens practice after cramping

Former Sooners and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reportedly received emergency medical attention Thursday after he collapsed during practice.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews seems to have left Ravens practice on a cart, then got an IV, collapsed and now there’s an ambulance involved. Hope he’s alright— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 19, 2021
Mark Andrews #ravens being transported now after recieving an IV and ice massage under the canopy. pic.twitter.com/8DcW9TUeQ2— Return to Play Podcast (@ReturnToPlayPod) August 19, 2021
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Andrews dealt with cramping due to the heat, as Baltimore is currently experiencing 90 degree weather. Andrews is entering his fourth season in the NFL — all have been with the Ravens — after being drafted No. 86 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Coach Harbaugh said that TE Mark Andrews dealt with cramping during today's practice. pic.twitter.com/IPntdxQnmG— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 19, 2021
In three seasons, The 2019 Pro-Bowler has totaled 2,105 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Andrews is entering the final season of his rookie contract before reaching unrestricted free agency.
Andrews played at Oklahoma from 2015-17 and finished his college career with 1,765 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. In his final season, Andrews was a Consensus All-American and won the John Mackey Award, which is given to the most outstanding tight end of that particular season.
Correction: This article was updated at 11:30 a.m. CT to reflect that John Harbaugh is Baltimore's head coach. The story was also updated at 2:20 p.m. to reflect Andrews received treatment on site.
