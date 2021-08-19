You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Former Sooners tight end Mark Andrews receives emergency medical attention at Baltimore Ravens practice after cramping

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Mark Andrews

Former Sooner Mark Andrews on the field at the Bedlam game Nov. 10, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Dailly

Former Sooners and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reportedly received emergency medical attention Thursday after he collapsed during practice.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Andrews dealt with cramping due to the heat, as Baltimore is currently experiencing 90 degree weather. Andrews is entering his fourth season in the NFL —  all have been with the Ravens — after being drafted No. 86 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In three seasons, The 2019 Pro-Bowler has totaled 2,105 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Andrews is entering the final season of his rookie contract before reaching unrestricted free agency.

Andrews played at Oklahoma from 2015-17 and finished his college career with 1,765 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. In his final season, Andrews was a Consensus All-American and won the John Mackey Award, which is given to the most outstanding tight end of that particular season.

Correction: This article was updated at 11:30 a.m. CT to reflect that John Harbaugh is Baltimore's head coach. The story was also updated at 2:20 p.m. to reflect Andrews received treatment on site.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments