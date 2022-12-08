 Skip to main content
OU football: Former Sooners tight end Austin Stogner transfers back to Norman after 1 season at South Carolina

Austin Stogner

Junior tight end/H-back Austin Stogner during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner is returning to Norman.

After a season at South Carolina, Stogner, who played his first three seasons at OU, announced his transfer on Dec. 8 after officially entering the portal on Dec. 5. The senior has one season of eligibility left. 

The Plano, Texas, native, caught 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks in 2022. 

Stogner reunited with former OU tight ends coach and now-South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer with his first transfer, along with former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler. 

In three seasons at Oklahoma, Stogner recorded 798 total yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions. 

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound pass catcher was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Current tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley coached Stogner in 2021. 

