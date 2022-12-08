OU football: Former Sooners tight end Austin Stogner transfers back to Norman after 1 season at South Carolina

Former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner is returning to Norman.
After a season at South Carolina, Stogner, who played his first three seasons at OU, announced his transfer on Dec. 8 after officially entering the portal on Dec. 5. The senior has one season of eligibility left.
Run it back! pic.twitter.com/L439sTHd44— Austin Stogner (@austin_stogner) December 8, 2022
The Plano, Texas, native, caught 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks in 2022.
Stogner reunited with former OU tight ends coach and now-South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer with his first transfer, along with former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler.
In three seasons at Oklahoma, Stogner recorded 798 total yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound pass catcher was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Current tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley coached Stogner in 2021.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.