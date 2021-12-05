OU football: Former Sooners receiver Jadon Haselwood transfers to Arkansas

Former Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood has transferred to Arkansas, he announced via Twitter on Sunday evening.
Done deal let’s get it! #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/GUzOpisNKx— Jadon Haselwood 🎱 (@jadon_haselwood) December 5, 2021
The redshirt sophomore finished the 2021 season with a team-high 39 catches for 399 yards and six receiving touchdowns, which also led the team. Haselwood entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 29, following former OU coach Lincoln Riley's departure for USC.
Haselwood was a former five-star recruit and No. 1 ranked receiver in the 2019 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite Ratings. Fellow 2019 classmates receiver Theo Wease, tight end Austin Stogner and quarterback Spencer Rattler have also entered the portal.
Haselwood finished his OU career with 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. The Ellenwood, Georgia native missed the majority of the 2020 season with a lower-leg injury.
