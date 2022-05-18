OU football: Former Sooners receiver Cody Jackson announces commitment to Houston

Former Oklahoma redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson has committed to Houston, he announced on Wednesday. Jackson previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 25.
Houston gets a huge portal pickup, landing former Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson. pic.twitter.com/GoW3n5r3XR— Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) May 19, 2022
During his lone season with the Sooners, Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two appearances. The Richmond, Texas native missed the majority of the 2021 season due to an undisclosed reason.
Jackson led the red team with three receptions during the Sooners' spring game on April 23. The 6-foot, 179-pound target was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He ranked as the nation's No. 17 receiver.
Houston finished 12-2 last season defeating Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl.
