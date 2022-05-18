 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Former Sooners receiver Cody Jackson announces commitment to Houston

  • Updated
  • 0
Cody Jackson

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Cody Jackson during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Oklahoma redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson has committed to Houston, he announced on Wednesday. Jackson previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 25.

During his lone season with the Sooners, Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two appearances. The Richmond, Texas native missed the majority of the 2021 season due to an undisclosed reason. 

Jackson led the red team with three receptions during the Sooners' spring game on April 23. The 6-foot, 179-pound target was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He ranked as the nation's No. 17 receiver. 

Houston finished 12-2 last season defeating Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl. 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments