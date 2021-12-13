You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler throws the ball before the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced he’s transferring to South Carolina via social media late Monday evening.

Rattler, the Heisman Trophy favorite ahead of the 2021 season, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 29. Rattler was the first OU player to announce his departure from the program after coach Lincoln Riley left Norman to become the next head coach at USC.

A Phoenix native, Rattler was a five-star prospect and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class before coming to Norman. He starred at Pinnacle High School and was featured in a season of the Netflix series “QB1: Beyond the Lights.”

Rattler redshirted as a freshman in 2019 before becoming the Sooners’ starter in 2020. He threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading OU’s resurgence from two early-season losses to winning the Big 12 Championship and thrashing Florida 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl.

Rattler entered the 2021 season with huge expectations, including No. 1 NFL draft pick projections, and also capitalized quickly on his new name, image and likeness powers. He launched a personal merchandise line, participated in an autograph signing at the National Sports Collectors Convention and secured an endorsement deal with Fowler Auto in Norman, among other pursuits.

After starting Oklahoma’s first six games, Rattler was benched for freshman Caleb Williams during the second quarter of the Sooners’ Oct. 9 matchup with Texas following an interception and fumble. Williams led a furious 55-48 comeback victory and assumed starting duties thereafter, with Rattler making relief appearances against Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State. 

Rattler now joins a Gamecocks squad coached by former OU tight ends and H-backs coach Shane Beamer. South Carolina went 6-6 in its first season under Beamer.

Additionally, ex-Sooners tight end Austin Stogner also announced Monday evening he’s transferring to South Carolina alongside Rattler. Rattler finishes his OU career with 4,595 passing yards and 40 touchdowns plus 260 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

