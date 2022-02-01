OU football: Former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams transferring to USC, reuniting with Lincoln Riley

Former freshman Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the decision through an exclusive interview with Williams.
✌🏽 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/vBSwi86gpb— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) February 1, 2022
ESPN Exclusive: Star quarterback Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) tells ESPN that he’s transferring to USC. He’s expected in class there today. Full story: https://t.co/MQYn063zDR— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 1, 2022
Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 3 after leading OU to a win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. The former five-star prospect from Washington, D.C., supplanted preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler at midseason and quickly became a fan-favorite. Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2021 season.
At USC, Williams reunites with former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley, who left Norman on Nov. 28 to become the Trojans' head coach. Speculation and fear that Williams might follow the offensive guru who recruited him to OU continued to fester within Sooner Nation after Riley's departure.
Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Brent Venables returned from Clemson to replace Riley on Dec. 5 and said on multiple occasions he expected Williams to stick with the Sooners in 2022. Previously, Riley hadn't allowed freshmen to participate in interviews, so Williams hadn't spoken for himself outside of a podcast with two teammates in which he didn't comment on his future.
Following OU's bowl game, Williams made his first media appearance of the season and was asked about his commitment to the program. He deferred, saying he'd use an upcoming family vacation to think it over.
Williams ended up entering the portal five days later before embarking on the family trip. The Sooners countered by adding former Central Florida left-hander Dillon Gabriel from the portal that evening.
On Jan. 9, Williams posted videos on his Instagram story displaying his attendance at both Los Angeles Rams and Lakers games. When USC quarterback Jaxson Dart — now committed to Mississippi despite a push from OU — entered the transfer portal the next morning, the dots were finally connected.
Some reports linked Williams to Wisconsin and LSU during his drawn out decision process, but the Trojans won out in the end.
✌️— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) February 1, 2022
Williams departs OU as one of three quarterbacks in program history to throw for six touchdowns with no interceptions in a game — he did so against Texas Tech on Oct. 30 — joining former Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 NFL draft picks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
