OU football: Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield and Panthers' offense struggle in loss to Giants

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (0-2) lost to the New York Giants (2-0) 19-16 on Sunday.

In the loss, Mayfield completed 14-of-29 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He added six carries for 35 rushing yards.

In the opening moments of the second quarter, Mayfield found tight end Giovanni Ricci for 16 yards. He connected on a 19-yard pass to wideout Robbie Anderson on the next play, then led the Panthers to their first points of the game with a field goal.

Tied 6-6 at half, Mayfield delivered a 29-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Moore on his first throw of the third quarter. Mayfield followed up with a 17-yard scramble on the next play. He capped off the drive by finding DJ Moore in the right corner of the endzone for a 16-yard touchdown.

Mayfield and the Panthers will be seeking their first win of the season next week against the New Orleans Saints (1-1) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at home.

