OU football: Former Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris announces transfer to Houston

Former Oklahoma linebacker Jamal Morris announced he is transferring to Houston on Saturday.
Truly Blessed And Ready For The Next Chapter. #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/b4EB7naDqL— Jamal Morris (@KinngMorris) January 15, 2022
The redshirt sophomore registered three tackles in 2021 and has eight in his career.
The Houston native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 cycle, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Morris, originally a safety, put on 20 pounds and transitioned to linebacker after his freshman season.
Morris originally committed to the Sooners over the likes of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas. He was rated the No. 357 player nationally and No. 43 player in Texas.
