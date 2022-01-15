 Skip to main content
OU football: Former Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris announces transfer to Houston

  • Updated
Jamal Morris

Then-freshman safety Jamal Morris walks off the field after the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma linebacker Jamal Morris announced he is transferring to Houston on Saturday. 

The redshirt sophomore registered three tackles in 2021 and has eight in his career. 

The Houston native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 cycle, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Morris, originally a safety, put on 20 pounds and transitioned to linebacker after his freshman season.

Morris originally committed to the Sooners over the likes of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas. He was rated the No. 357 player nationally and No. 43 player in Texas.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

