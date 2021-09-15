OU football: Former Sooners linebacker Curtis Bolton signs with San Francisco 49ers practice squad

Former OU linebacker Curtis Bolton signed a practice squad deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
The 49ers are signing LB Curtis Bolton to their practice squad, per source.Bolton is an athletic linebacker out of Oklahoma who spent the preseason with the Colts.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 14, 2021
Despite going undrafted in 2019, Bolton has managed to bounce around the league. The 49ers are his fourth team since graduating from Oklahoma, joining Green Bay, Indianapolis and Houston. Bolton has yet to play in a non-preseason game or make a 53-man roster.
A Murrieta, California native, Bolton played in 34 games with the Sooners from 2015-18, earning a Big 12 Honorable Mention choice in 2018. He finished his college career with 217 total tackles.
Bolton joins offensive tackle Trent Williams as a former Sooner with San Francisco.
