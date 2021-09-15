You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners linebacker Curtis Bolton signs with San Francisco 49ers practice squad

Curtis Bolton

Then-redshirt senior linebacker Curtis Bolton waits to run onto the field before the Orange Bowl, Dec. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU linebacker Curtis Bolton signed a practice squad deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

Despite going undrafted in 2019, Bolton has managed to bounce around the league. The 49ers are his fourth team since graduating from Oklahoma, joining Green Bay, Indianapolis and Houston. Bolton has yet to play in a non-preseason game or make a 53-man roster. 

A Murrieta, California native, Bolton played in 34 games with the Sooners from 2015-18, earning a Big 12 Honorable Mention choice in 2018. He finished his college career with 217 total tackles.

Bolton joins offensive tackle Trent Williams as a former Sooner with San Francisco.

