OU football: Former Sooners holder Spencer Jones hired as graduate assistant at UNC Charlotte

  • Updated
Spencer Jones

Redshirt senior quarterback Spencer Jones during Walk of Champions before the Iowa State game on Nov. 20.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former Oklahoma holder Spencer Jones was hired as a graduate assistant at North Carolina at Charlotte, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday. 

Jones, a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, served as OU's holder for the past two seasons, and was named the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year in 2020

The Nashville native appeared in all 38 of OU's games across the last three seasons on special teams and provided depth at quarterback for the Sooners in 2021 as a sixth-year senior.

Jones transferred to Oklahoma after a two-year stint at Liberty. During his time with the Flames, he recorded two catches for 33 yards as a wide receiver.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

