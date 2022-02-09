OU football: Former Sooners holder Spencer Jones hired as graduate assistant at UNC Charlotte

Former Oklahoma holder Spencer Jones was hired as a graduate assistant at North Carolina at Charlotte, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
After a long playing career I’m Excited to announce that I will be staying with football and coaching at @unccharlotte ! Can’t wait to see what this team can accomplish! Go Niners!— Spence Jones (@SpenceJones) February 10, 2022
Jones, a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, served as OU's holder for the past two seasons, and was named the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year in 2020
The Nashville native appeared in all 38 of OU's games across the last three seasons on special teams and provided depth at quarterback for the Sooners in 2021 as a sixth-year senior.
Jones transferred to Oklahoma after a two-year stint at Liberty. During his time with the Flames, he recorded two catches for 33 yards as a wide receiver.
