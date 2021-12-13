You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners H-back Austin Stogner transferring to South Carolina

Austin Stogner

Junior tight end/H-back Austin Stogner before the game against Kansas in Lawrence on Oct. 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma H-back Austin Stogner is transferring to South Carolina, the junior announced in a tweet on Monday. The move reunites him with former OU H-backs coach Shane Beamer, who's entering his second season as the Gamecock's head coach.

Stogner had 14 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns for the Sooners in 2021. His best performance came in OU's 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, where he had three catches for 61 yards and a score.

In his career, the Plano, Texas native had 47 receptions for 654 yards and eight scores. He missed a majority of the Sooners' 2020 season after suffering through a staph infection in his quad which required surgery.

Former Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler also announced his decision to transfer to South Carolina on Monday. Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 29.

The Gamecocks finished the 2021 regular season 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play. They face North Carolina on Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

