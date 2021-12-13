OU football: Former Sooners H-back Austin Stogner transferring to South Carolina

Former Oklahoma H-back Austin Stogner is transferring to South Carolina, the junior announced in a tweet on Monday. The move reunites him with former OU H-backs coach Shane Beamer, who's entering his second season as the Gamecock's head coach.
Let’s roll!! #ForverToThee pic.twitter.com/PVSZngyADo— Austin Stogner (@austin_stogner) December 14, 2021
Stogner had 14 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns for the Sooners in 2021. His best performance came in OU's 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, where he had three catches for 61 yards and a score.
Former Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler also announced his decision to transfer to South Carolina on Monday. Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 29.
The Gamecocks finished the 2021 regular season 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play. They face North Carolina on Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
