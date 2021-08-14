You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners defensive lineman Neville Gallimore suffers dislocated elbow; out 4-6 weeks, per report

Neville Gallimore

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore during the game against Iowa State on Nov. 9, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former Sooners and current Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Neville Gallimore suffered a dislocated elbow with minimal structure damage, an MRI confirmed Saturday.

The second-year pro is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Gallimore suffered the injury in Friday night’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Gallimore spent five seasons with the Sooners from 2015-19. The sturdy defensive tackle finished his college career with 147 tackles and 8.5 sacks. Gallimore completed his rookie season in Dallas last year with 28 tackles and 0.5 sacks. Dallas selected him with the No. 82 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open their regular season on Sept. 9 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

