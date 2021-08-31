You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners defensive back Steven Parker waived by Dallas Cowboys

Parker runs

Senior defensive back Steven Parker runs toward the end zone after recovering a fumble during the Rose Bowl against Georgia Jan. 1, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU defensive back Steven Parker was waived by the Dallas Cowboys amid preseason roster cuts on Monday.

Parker, a safety for the Cowboys, was entering his fourth year with the program. 

Originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, Parker was signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2019 where he played in 14 games. Signing with Dallas in October of 2020, Parker played in eight games and totaled eight tackles last season.

An Oklahoma native, Parker played in 50 games with the Sooners, earning All-Big 12 honors in 2015 and 2017. He finished his college career with 146 tackles, 11 for loss, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, 20 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

The Cowboys decision to waive Parker leaves two former Sooners still in the program; wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

