OU football: Former Sooners cornerback Latrell McCutchin transferring to USC

  • Updated
Latrell McCutchin and Ethan Downs

Freshman cornerback Latrell McCutchin and freshman defensive end Ethan Downs celebrate after Downs made a stop during the game against Kansas in Lawrence on Oct. 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma cornerback Latrell McCutchin announced he will transfer to Southern California on Wednesday night. 

The freshman defensive back previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 11. With the move, McCutchin reunites with former OU coach Lincoln Riley, who became the Trojans' coach on Nov. 28 and took former Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with him.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound defender, McCutchin tallied nine tackles with two forced fumbles and a pass deflection for the Sooners last season. He joins former Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams as the second player to transfer out of Norman to USC. 

McCutchin was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 17-ranked cornerback and No. 38 player nationally, before choosing OU over the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. 

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

