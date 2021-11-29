OU football: Former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley introduced at USC; announces Alex Grinch, Dennis Simmons will join his staff

Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was announced as Southern California’s 30th head football coach on Monday, capping a whirlwind weekend that sent shockwaves throughout college football.
"This is going to be the mecca of college football." 🗣 @LincolnRiley #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/6O7F9mjZDT— USC Football (@USC_FB) November 30, 2021
After two seasons as OU’s offensive coordinator under Bob Stoops, Riley compiled a 55-10 record in five seasons as head coach. The new Trojans coach left the Sooners hours after losing to Oklahoma State for the first time in his career, 37-33.
Shortly before Riley spoke in Los Angeles, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, President Joseph Harroz Jr. and interim coach Bob Stoops met with reporters in Norman to address Riley’s departure, the future of the program and the search for his replacement.
“This is a surreal moment, to be honest,” Riley said during his opening remarks. “So honored to be the next head football coach here at USC. It means a great deal to me.”
Riley also announced that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of football operations Clarke Stroud and director of sports performance Bennie Wylie — former staffers at OU — will join him at USC. The four joined Riley on his flight to Los Angeles on Monday morning without contracts.
Riley added that everything at USC “intrigued him” in its coaching opportunity.
The former OU coach said he only learned of USC’s interest late Saturday night after the loss to OSU, before having a Zoom call with USC administrators early Sunday morning. Later that afternoon, Riley accepted the job and informed Castiglione of his decision.
"It came together quickly,” Riley said. “But in this day and age of college football, it kind of has to if it’s going to."
