OU football: Former Sooners coach Calvin Thibodeaux to become SMU defensive line coach, per report

Former Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux is being hired to the same position at SMU, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Thursday afternoon.
Source: Calvin Thibodeaux will be the new defensive line coach at SMU. He's been at Oklahoma since 2016.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2021
Thibodeaux had coached at OU since 2016 after playing for the Sooners from 2002-06. In 2020 he was nominated for the Broyles Award, which annually recognizes the top assistant coach in college football.
In wake of former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's departure to become head coach at Southern California, Thibodeaux was left in limbo. Following Brent Venables' introduction as OU's new coach on Dec. 6, no university announcements have been made regarding the Sooners' new coaching staff.
However, SoonerScoop's Josh McCuistion reported later Monday that he believed none of OU's previous defensive staffers, Thibodeaux among them, would be retained under Venables.
McCuistion's report coincided with five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy flipping his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas A&M. Thibodeaux was Brownlow-Dindy's primary recruiter and was known to have a strong relationship with the highly-coveted talent.
Now, Thibodeaux appears Dallas bound, where the Mustangs are also rebuilding their staff. Head coach Sonny Dykes left for the same position at TCU and took with him a few assistants — one being Garrett Riley, the younger brother of Lincoln Riley.
Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who previously held the same position at SMU from 2018-19, was hired as the Mustangs' new head coach on Nov. 29.
