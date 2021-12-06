OU football: Former Sooners assistant Roy Manning to join Lincoln Riley's USC staff, per report

Former Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Roy Manning is joining ex-OU head coach Lincoln Riley's new staff at Southern California, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
SOURCE: OU assistant coach Roy Manning is expected to join the USC coaching staff.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2021
Manning's name has been embroiled in suspicion within recent days. After Riley was confirmed as USC's next coach on Nov. 28, Manning traveled with interim OU coach Bob Stoops to visit defensive back commits Robert Spears-Jennings and Xavion Brice.
Skepticism later surrounded Manning on Nov. 30 when five-star defensive back Domani Jackson told 247Sports that Manning had approached him on USC's behalf.
If Manning did indeed recruit for two schools simultaneously, that would qualify as an NCAA recruiting violation. On Dec. 5 he was removed from Oklahoma's online coaching directory and The Oklahoman's Ryan Aber reported Manning had resigned from his position.
On Dec. 2, OU President Joseph Harroz acknowledged rumors surrounding Manning after a board of regents meeting. Yet, he turned his focus toward the challenge, at the time, of finding a new head coach. The Sooners filled that need Sunday when they hired Brent Venables as the 23rd head coach in program history.
Manning had been on the Sooners' staff since 2019, coming to Norman along with Alex Grinch when the latter was hired as defensive coordinator. Grinch and former OU defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain also followed Riley to USC.
