You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Former Sooners assistant Roy Manning to join Lincoln Riley's USC staff, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Roy Manning

Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning celebrates after the Sooners generate a turnover during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Roy Manning is joining ex-OU head coach Lincoln Riley's new staff at Southern California, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Manning's name has been embroiled in suspicion within recent days. After Riley was confirmed as USC's next coach on Nov. 28, Manning traveled with interim OU coach Bob Stoops to visit defensive back commits Robert Spears-Jennings and Xavion Brice.

Skepticism later surrounded Manning on Nov. 30 when five-star defensive back Domani Jackson told 247Sports that Manning had approached him on USC's behalf.

If Manning did indeed recruit for two schools simultaneously, that would qualify as an NCAA recruiting violation. On Dec. 5 he was removed from Oklahoma's online coaching directory and The Oklahoman's Ryan Aber reported Manning had resigned from his position.

On Dec. 2, OU President Joseph Harroz acknowledged rumors surrounding Manning after a board of regents meeting. Yet, he turned his focus toward the challenge, at the time, of finding a new head coach. The Sooners filled that need Sunday when they hired Brent Venables as the 23rd head coach in program history.

Manning had been on the Sooners' staff since 2019, coming to Norman along with Alex Grinch when the latter was hired as defensive coordinator. Grinch and former OU defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain also followed Riley to USC.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments