OU football: Former Sooners assistant Chip Viney hired as San Jose State's cornerbacks coach

Former Oklahoma assistant Courtney "Chip" Viney was hired by San Jose State as its new cornerbacks coach on Wednesday.
Welcome to Spartan Nation, @OU_CoachViney!⚔️ Chip Viney⚔️ Cornerbacks Coach🔗 https://t.co/okPWIXtS2K#SpartanUp | #ClimbTheMountain pic.twitter.com/k74O7hWEZj— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) February 9, 2022
Viney had previously been with the Sooners since 2018, and was the team's director of player development and scouting analyst last season. Viney had also worked as a team defense analyst and recruiting analyst during his second stint in Norman.
Viney first worked at OU from 2013-16. He was initially a graduate assistant who helped with cornerbacks before becoming the Sooners' special teams analyst in 2016. Between his first and second stops at Oklahoma, he was Nevada's cornerbacks coach in 2017.
As a player, Viney was three-year letter winner at UCLA before he finished his college career at New Mexico State in 2011. He began his coaching career at Fresno's Central East High School in 2012.
