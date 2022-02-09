 Skip to main content
OU football: Former Sooners assistant Chip Viney hired as San Jose State's cornerbacks coach

  Updated
OU player

An OU player walks with their helmet off after the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

 Texas Tech Athletics/Pool photo

Former Oklahoma assistant Courtney "Chip" Viney was hired by San Jose State as its new cornerbacks coach on Wednesday.

Viney had previously been with the Sooners since 2018, and was the team's director of player development and scouting analyst last season. Viney had also worked as a team defense analyst and recruiting analyst during his second stint in Norman.

Viney first worked at OU from 2013-16. He was initially a graduate assistant who helped with cornerbacks before becoming the Sooners' special teams analyst in 2016. Between his first and second stops at Oklahoma, he was Nevada's cornerbacks coach in 2017.

As a player, Viney was three-year letter winner at UCLA before he finished his college career at New Mexico State in 2011. He began his coaching career at Fresno's Central East High School in 2012.

Sports editor

Mason Young is The Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered OU women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

