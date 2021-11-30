OU football: Former Sooners 5-star pledge Malachi Nelson follows Lincoln Riley, commits to USC

Former Oklahoma five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson has committed to USC, he announced on Tuesday.
Yeah, This feels right ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/HyVe11X4mf— ✨Malachi Nelson✨ (@MalachiNelson9) November 30, 2021
Nelson's decision comes after former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley departed and took the Trojans job on Sunday. Nelson, the No. 2 player and quarterback in the 2023 class per 247Sports' Composite rankings, decommitted Sunday night, before joining Riley on Tuesday evening.
Former OU five-star athlete commit Makai Lemon — Nelson's high school teammate — also decommitted on Tuesday. However, four-star receiver Deandre Moore, Nelson's other high school teammate who's also committed to Oklahoma, noted he was staying with his current decision.
Nelson, who would've been OU's second-highest ranked recruit ever, was one of six commits within two days of Riley's exit to leave the Sooners.
