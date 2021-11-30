You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners 5-star pledge Malachi Nelson follows Lincoln Riley, commits to USC

OU helmet

An OU helmet during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson has committed to USC, he announced on Tuesday. 

Nelson's decision comes after former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley departed and took the Trojans job on Sunday. Nelson, the No. 2 player and quarterback in the 2023 class per 247Sports' Composite rankings, decommitted Sunday night, before joining Riley on Tuesday evening. 

Former OU five-star athlete commit Makai Lemon — Nelson's high school teammate — also decommitted on Tuesday. However, four-star receiver Deandre Moore, Nelson's other high school teammate who's also committed to Oklahoma, noted he was staying with his current decision.

Nelson, who would've been OU's second-highest ranked recruit ever, was one of six commits within two days of Riley's exit to leave the Sooners.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

