OU football: Former Sooners 4-star pledge Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas

Colton Vasek, a four-star Oklahoma defensive line pledge, flipped his commitment to Texas on Tuesday, he announced on Twitter.
November 8, 2022
Vasek, an Austin, Texas, native, attends Westlake High School. He's ranked the No. 127 recruit nationally, and the No. 17 edge rusher in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
The 6-foot-5 prospect committed to the Sooners on Aug. 1, although his father, Brian, played defensive end for the Longhorns from 1991-95.
Vasek holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame. According to 247Sports, he was primarily recruited to OU by defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and head coach Brent Venables.
Vasek was the ninth-ranked commit of Oklahoma's 2023 class, and with his decommit, OU drops from No. 6 to No. 8 in the team rankings.
