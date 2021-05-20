You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard transfers to Utah

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard signed with Utah on Thursday.

The redshirt senior entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Feb. 24. He'll be able to play next season after receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Howard transferred from UCLA to OU in January 2020. Despite tearing his Achilles tendon later that month, Howard appeared in 10 of Oklahoma's 11 games and had 13 receptions for 163 yards last season.

The Westlake Village, California, native was a four-star prospect and the No. 38 overall recruit in the 2016 class, per Rivals.

At Utah, Howard will join former OU running back T.J. Pledger who transferred to the program on Jan. 11.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

