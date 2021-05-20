OU football: Former Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard transfers to Utah

Former Sooner wide receiver Theo Howard signed with Utah on Thursday.
Welcome to the #UBoyz, @theohoward2! Signed 📝 pic.twitter.com/b4O4YMrqzL— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) May 20, 2021
The redshirt senior entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Feb. 24. He'll be able to play next season after receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
Howard transferred from UCLA to OU in January 2020. Despite tearing his Achilles tendon later that month, Howard appeared in 10 of Oklahoma's 11 games and had 13 receptions for 163 yards last season.
The Westlake Village, California, native was a four-star prospect and the No. 38 overall recruit in the 2016 class, per Rivals.
At Utah, Howard will join former OU running back T.J. Pledger who transferred to the program on Jan. 11.
