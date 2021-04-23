You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner tackle Orlando Brown traded from Baltimore to Kansas City

Orlando Brown

Then-OU offensive lineman Orlando Brown looks onto the field before the Rose Bowl against Georgia Jan. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Baltimore Ravens have traded former Sooner offensive lineman Orlando Brown to Kansas City, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Baltimore will receive the 31st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as well as three additional draft picks over the next two years. 

The deal comes after Brown reportedly became unhappy with his role with the Ravens. Brown played right tackle last season, and was vocal in his desire to play left tackle. 

Brown spent three seasons with Baltimore after being drafted by the team in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He made the NFL Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020, and has started 42 total games in his NFL career. 

Brown played three seasons at Oklahoma after redshirting his freshman season. He was a unanimous All-American in 2017 and won the Big 12’s Offensive Lineman of the Year award twice. 

