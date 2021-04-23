OU football: Former Sooner tackle Orlando Brown traded from Baltimore to Kansas City

The Baltimore Ravens have traded former Sooner offensive lineman Orlando Brown to Kansas City, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Kansas City is trading its first-round pick Thursday night, along with three other picks in the 2021 and 2022 drafts, to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown and one pick in the 2021 draft and another in 2022, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021
Baltimore will receive the 31st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as well as three additional draft picks over the next two years.
The deal comes after Brown reportedly became unhappy with his role with the Ravens. Brown played right tackle last season, and was vocal in his desire to play left tackle.
Brown spent three seasons with Baltimore after being drafted by the team in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He made the NFL Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020, and has started 42 total games in his NFL career.
Brown played three seasons at Oklahoma after redshirting his freshman season. He was a unanimous All-American in 2017 and won the Big 12’s Offensive Lineman of the Year award twice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.