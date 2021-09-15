OU football: Former Sooner Gerald McCoy suffers season-ending injury with Las Vegas Raiders, per report

Former Sooner defensive lineman and current Las Vegas Raider Gerald McCoy suffered a season-ending injury Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.
#Raiders DT Gerald McCoy suffered a season-ending injury on Monday night, sources say. Another season cut short for the former multi-year Pro Bowler. The team announced it as a knee on MNF. Damion Square has replaced him on the roster.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2021
McCoy was carted off with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 33-27 win, and McCoy would not return for the remainder of the game.
In 2020, McCoy suffered a ruptured quad tendon with the Cowboys, which also ended his season. McCoy has been to six Pro Bowls in his career.
McCoy played at OU from 2007-09, where he recorded 33 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He was also named to three All-Big 12 teams and was a two-time All-American before being drafted No. 3 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.