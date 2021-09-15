You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner Gerald McCoy suffers season-ending injury with Las Vegas Raiders, per report

Gerald McCoy

Former OU player Gerald McCoy during the spring game April 14, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Sooner defensive lineman and current Las Vegas Raider Gerald McCoy suffered a season-ending injury Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. 

McCoy was carted off with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 33-27 win, and McCoy would not return for the remainder of the game. 

In 2020, McCoy suffered a ruptured quad tendon with the Cowboys, which also ended his season. McCoy has been to six Pro Bowls in his career. 

McCoy played at OU from 2007-09, where he recorded 33 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He was also named to three All-Big 12 teams and was a two-time All-American before being drafted No. 3 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

