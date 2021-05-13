You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner defensive lineman Kenneth Mann joins SMU's staff as graduate assistant

  • Updated
Kenneth Mann

Then-redshirt junior defensive lineman Kenneth Mann walks into the stadium during the Walk of Champions before the game against Baylor Sept. 29.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Kenneth Mann is now a graduate assistant at Southern Methodist, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Mann played for OU from 2015-19, redshirting his first year in Norman and then playing eight games primarily on special teams in his second season. In 2017, he played in 13 games while making six tackles for loss before being named a team captain for the 2018 season.

In 2018, Mann started 13 games and made 5.5 tackles for loss while leading the Sooners with seven quarterback hurries and being named an All-Big 12 honorable mention. As a redshirt senior in 2019, he missed all but six games due to injury.

Following his last college season, Mann competed in OU's 2020 Pro Day but never landed with an NFL team. He was set to compete in the Sooners' 2021 Pro Day as well but ended up not participating in the drills.

Mann now joins the staff at SMU, where Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's brother Garrett is offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Mann will also reunite with former OU teammates in quarterback Tanner Mordecai and tight end Grant Calcaterra, who transferred to SMU in December and January, respectively.

