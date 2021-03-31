OU football: Former Sooner defensive end Amani Bledsoe re-signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Former OU defensive end Amani Bledsoe has re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, the franchise announced Wednesday morning.
Welcome Back, @amani_bledsoe!— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 31, 2021
Bledsoe and the Bengals agreed to a one-year deal. Bledsoe was enlisted to the Bengals as a free agent during training camp in 2020.
Since his arrival in Cincinnati, Bledsoe appeared in 14 games — with four starts — and notched 17 tackles and two pass deflections.
While at Oklahoma, Bledsoe started in all 14 games of the 2018 season and recorded 7.5 tackles for a combined loss of 38 yards.
