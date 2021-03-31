You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner defensive end Amani Bledsoe re-signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive end Amani Bledsoe stands in the middle of Owen Field during senior night before the game against Kansas on Nov. 17, 2018.

Former OU defensive end Amani Bledsoe has re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, the franchise announced Wednesday morning.

Bledsoe and the Bengals agreed to a one-year deal. Bledsoe was enlisted to the Bengals as a free agent during training camp in 2020.

Since his arrival in Cincinnati, Bledsoe appeared in 14 games — with four starts — and notched 17 tackles and two pass deflections. 

While at Oklahoma, Bledsoe started in all 14 games of the 2018 season and recorded 7.5 tackles for a combined loss of 38 yards.

