OU football: Former Sooner defensive back Tony Jefferson signed by San Francisco 49ers, per report

Former OU safety Tony Jefferson has signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Former Ravens’ safety Tony Jefferson, who hasn’t played since he tore his ACL in 2019, is coming back and signing with the San Francisco 49ers, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021
Jefferson last played with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, when he tore his ACL. During his three years in Baltimore, Jefferson forced four turnovers and accumulated 174 tackles.
Prior to his time in Baltimore, Jefferson played for the Arizona Cardinals. In Arizona, Jefferson totaled 277 tackles over four years. Additionally, he had two interceptions, six forced fumbles and three recovered fumbles.
As a Sooner, Jefferson had eight interceptions and 258 tackles while winning two bowl games from 2010-2012.
