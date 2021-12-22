OU football: Former Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. commits to Sooners

Former Missouri tight end Daniel Parker announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter late Wednesday night.
#BoomerSooner 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/E5NkYWbIGd— Dp💙 (@DanielParkerJr) December 23, 2021
Parker is the first transfer OU has netted since the arrival of new head coach Brent Venables on Dec. 5. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 29 ahead of Missouri's bowl game, and the Tigers fell 24-22 to Army in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night, finishing the season with a 6-7 record.
A former defensive end prospect from Blue Springs High School in Kansas City, Parker was a All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2018. The 6-foot-4, 245 pound junior recorded 41 catches for 337 yards and four touchdowns during his Tigers career. OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, who was retained on Venables' new staff, recruited and developed Parker while coaching at Missouri from 2016-18.
With Austin Stogner departed for South Carolina and Jeremiah Hall likely heading to the NFL, Parker joins a tight ends room that projects to host freshmen Jason Llewellyn and Kaden Helms, and possibly senior Brayden Willis, should he choose to return for 2022.
