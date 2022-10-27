OU football: Former Iowa State commit R Mason Thomas thriving in 1st season with Sooners

It will be familiar territory for freshman defensive end R Mason Thomas when Oklahoma rolls into Ames to face Iowa State on Saturday.
The talented four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was previously committed to coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones before flipping and signing with the Sooners less than two months after Brent Venables was hired as head coach. Thomas arrived in Norman before even turning 18 and caught the attention of coaches and players early in fall camp.
“He’s just got a light inside of him that’s really special,” Venables said. “An amazing young man. He's a winner. Of course he missed several weeks, almost a month because of a hamstring injury, but he's always wide open. He's full tilt. He’s all the way on go every day, you’ve got to slow him down.
“He's thankful, he’s appreciative. I asked him what the highlight so far of college was. He talked about team bonding, the new relationships that he's been able to have. He didn’t talk about anything about himself like, ‘Oh, when I got that tackle,’ or ‘When I made my first play,’ or ‘I ran in the first time in the game,’ nothing like that. It was about the stuff that really matters that has sustainability for the rest of his life.”
Thomas also impressed enough on the field to see action in OU’s first game against UTEP and even step up and play an important role in the team’s 52-42 win over then-No. 19 Kansas on Oct. 15. While the speedy defensive end injured his hamstring against Kent State on Sept. 10 and missed three games, he has recorded five total tackles, including half a tackle for loss so far this season.
“Mostly just experience,” Thomas said about what has changed for him since OU’s first game. “Just going through the game in general, the situations, the pass rush, the run game and different opponents. I'm always nervous before every game, but from (the UTEP game) to now, it’s really experience and having that strength and confidence to go do what I know I can do.”
Thomas is often one of the last players to leave practices. He and running back Jovantae Barnes, a fellow freshman who has also earned quality playing time early in his career, get extra drills in after everyone else leaves.
He also said he likes to hang with offensive linemen to soak in every bit of knowledge about getting stronger and strives to lift two extra reps in the weight room, something he took from an interview of Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.
“Reading on everybody else like (former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis), (Metcalf), all those people like (former Washington safety Sean Taylor), they were great,” Thomas said. “They stayed after practice every day and it worked out… So if it worked for them, it would most likely work for me. I hope so. Well, I know it will.”
It wasn’t easy for Thomas at first to adjust to life as a student-athlete, moving nearly 1,500 miles from home before he could even legally vote and competing against veteran Division I players daily in practice.
“It's been a learning experience for sure,” Thomas said. “I know, as a defensive lineman, it takes time developing, getting stronger and bigger. A few years from now, I may be (260 pounds) so I know I’ve just got to basically hone my skills and what I'm good at. Because I know I can't throw people around right now — I can but like, it's gonna be a struggle. But I know once I get bigger and stronger, it's gonna be a lot easier.”
Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis was the most influential person in getting Thomas to Oklahoma. The two had a relationship through the recruiting process when Chavis was at Clemson with Venables, however, the Tigers never offered Thomas.
When Chavis came with Venables to Norman, the first player he called to offer was Thomas. Not only do the two get to work with each other every day on special techniques, spins and how to play defensive end at the college level, but Thomas says what makes Chavis special is how he teaches players to appreciate the game.
“It’s been good, especially since, once he got his position he was the first person that offered me,” Thomas said about his relationship with Chavis. “It's just grown since I got here, spending more time with him, I don’t have to talk to him on the phone anymore. I’m in Oklahoma now and it's been a great relationship.”
As Mason gets stronger and continues to learn from Chavis, his role is expected to grow sooner than later. Defensive coordinator Ted Roof and redshirt junior defensive back Woodi Washington singled Mason out this week as someone who has taken a step up since the season began.
If and when his name is called Saturday against the team he initially envisioned playing for, Thomas will be hungry for another leap in his development.
“Iowa State is a great team,” Thomas said. “They just have a great culture, basically whenever they recruited me they were a great program. When we go against them this week they’re going to be a tough team, especially because all of their losses they’ve had were by a few points.”
