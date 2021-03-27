OU football: Former head coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

Former OU football head coach Howard Schnellenberger died at 87 on Saturday, according to an announcement on behalf of his family from Florida Atlantic, where he last coached from 2001-'11.
The OU family joins in mourning the loss of former head football coach Howard Schnellenberger. #RIP https://t.co/TJ48Z0DbDG— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) March 27, 2021
After playing defensive end for Kentucky from 1952-'56, Schnellenberger entered coaching in 1959 as the Wildcats' wide receivers and tight ends coach. He was briefly offensive coordinator for Alabama before multiple NFL jobs with the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and the head coaching spot with the Baltimore Colts.
Returning to the college ranks in 1979 at Miami, he led the Hurricanes to the 1983 national championship before moving on to head jobs at Louisville, Oklahoma and FAU. He holds a 158-151-3 career record as a college head coach.
Schnellenberger was the head coach at OU for just one season in 1995 and led the Sooners to a 5-5-1 record. During that season he helped produce six picks for the 1996 NFL Draft, among them defensive end Cedric Jones, running back Jerald Moore and defensive back Darrius Johnson.
He inherited a program in turmoil after previous coach Gary Gibbs was forced to resign in 1994. One year and three days to the day he was hired, Schnellenberger resigned himself after the rough 1995 season.
"Watching him on the sidelines was an opportunity that gave us a special closeness – win or lose – that not many wives get," his wife, Beverlee, said in a press release through FAU. "Even though he never smiled, he was always smiling in his heart. ... You were a great leader of men and the leader of our lives."
