OU football: Former Clemson, Louisiana-Monroe assistant Xavier Brewer joining Sooners as senior defensive analyst

Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the spring game April 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Clemson graduate assistant Xavier Brewer will be joining Oklahoma's staff as a senior defensive analyst, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Brewer spent the past three seasons with the Tigers, whose previous defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, is now the Sooners' head coach. Brewer also played defensive back at Clemson from 2008-2012.

Following his college career, Brewer was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He played for the Jacksonville Sharks of the Arena Football League from 2014-15.

Most recently, Brewer was cornerbacks coach at Louisiana-Monroe during the 2021 season. He also boasts coaching experience from Landrum Middle School in Palm Valley, Florida.

Brewer adds to a new defensive staff under Venables that lacks only coaches for interior defensive line and cornerbacks.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

