OU football: Former Clemson, Louisiana-Monroe assistant Xavier Brewer joining Sooners as senior defensive analyst

Former Clemson graduate assistant Xavier Brewer will be joining Oklahoma's staff as a senior defensive analyst, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
New Beginnings #Boomer #Sooner pic.twitter.com/e6PyHmPkzL— Xavier Brewer (@CoachXBrew) December 29, 2021
Brewer spent the past three seasons with the Tigers, whose previous defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, is now the Sooners' head coach. Brewer also played defensive back at Clemson from 2008-2012.
Following his college career, Brewer was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He played for the Jacksonville Sharks of the Arena Football League from 2014-15.
Most recently, Brewer was cornerbacks coach at Louisiana-Monroe during the 2021 season. He also boasts coaching experience from Landrum Middle School in Palm Valley, Florida.
Brewer adds to a new defensive staff under Venables that lacks only coaches for interior defensive line and cornerbacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.