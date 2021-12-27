You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Cal offensive lineman McKade Mettauer commits to Sooners

Helmets

OU helmets in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former California offensive lineman McKade Mettauer announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday morning.

Mettauer, a native of The Woodlands, Texas, was formerly a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. The junior has played in all 29 games for the Golden Bears the last three seasons and has made 28 straight starts at right guard.

Pro Football Focus named Mettauer to its All-Pac-12 second team and he garnered honorable mention honors from the coaches this season. For the second consecutive year, he was named to the preseason Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, which annually honors the best player in the country with Texas ties.

With OU likely to lose redshirt senior starting left guard Marquis Hayes to the NFL, Mettauer ads significant depth to a unit that was recognized on the Joe Moore Award midseason honor role.

Mettauer's also the second transfer the Sooners have landed under new coach Brent Venables, joining Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

