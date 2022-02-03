OU football: Every transfer Brent Venables, Sooners have added for 2022 season

New head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma have already added several transfers to the Sooners' roster in preparation for the 2022 season, and may not be done yet.
With 10 commitments, OU is No. 4 nationally in 247Sports' 2022 transfer rankings behind only third-ranked LSU, second-ranked Mississippi and top-ranked Southern California.
Led by former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans snagged former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams, receiver Mario Williams and cornerback Latrell McCutchin from the transfer portal. Nevertheless, Venables and his staff have done their best to replenish the talent lost.
"These are guys that we also believe that can fit philosophically, who they are as people, as leaders, just have maturity (and) experience," Venables said of his new additions during a Feb. 3 press conference.
"To me, it was really important that these are guys that were good players where they were at, had bright futures where they were at, had the right stuff, but they looked at the Oklahoma opportunity as a very unique opportunity to be able to play at a place like Oklahoma, where there might be a position of need."
Here's a look at each transfer the Sooners have landed thus far:
Dillon Gabriel, QB
A 6-foot, 200-pound left-handed passer from Mililani, Hawaii, Gabriel comes to Oklahoma after three seasons at Central Florida. Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns in his time with the Knights. He missed the last nine games of the 2021 season after fracturing his left clavicle.
Prior to choosing OU, Gabriel was committed to transfer to UCLA. However, his relationship with Lebby — previously UCF’s offensive coordinator in 2019 — persuaded him to come to Norman on Jan. 3 after former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal.
Daniel Parker Jr., TE
Parker is a graduate transfer from Missouri who committed to OU on Dec. 22. In four seasons with the Tigers, Parker caught 41 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came last season. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound newcomer originally was recruited as a defensive end before transitioning to tight end.
Parker will likely serve as depth behind fifth-year senior Brayden Willis, who has six career touchdowns. Joe Jon Finley, OU’s tight ends coach, helmed Parker’s position group when he was tight ends coach at Missouri in 2018.
Tyler Guyton, OL
Guyton comes to Oklahoma from TCU, where he played in eight games last season as a redshirt freshman. Ironically, he made a start at H-back against the Sooners on Oct. 16 and scored a touchdown against Iowa State on Nov. 26. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound former three-star recruit from Manor, Texas committed to OU on Jan. 25.
McKade Mettauer, OL
Mettaur is a transfer from Cal who joined Oklahoma on Dec. 27. The Woodlands, Texas native was a three-year starter for the Golden Bears and was an All-Pac-12 second-team selection by Pro Football Focus last season. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound newcomer will likely start at one of the guard positions next fall, filling the shoes of three-year starter Marquis Hayes, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Jonah Laulu, DL
A 6-foot-6, 280-pound edge rusher who committed to Oklahoma on Jan. 6, Laulu was previously a two-year starter for Hawaii. In that span, he amassed 34 tackles — eight for loss — with four sacks and also played some tight end for the Rainbow Warriors.
The Las Vegas native was a two-star recruit in high school and initially chose Hawaii over UNLV. He joins Gabriel as one of two players on the Sooners’ roster with a Polynesian connection.
Jeffrey Johnson, DL
Johnson, a former four-year starter at Tulane, committed to the Sooners on Jan. 14. The graduate transfer garnered 136 career tackles — 14 for loss — and nine sacks with the Green Wave. Johnson recorded six tackles against Oklahoma in its season opener against Tulane last season. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound addition will likely replace nose guard Perrion Winfrey, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
C.J. Coldon, DB
A former three-year starter at Wyoming, Coldon committed to OU on Jan. 16 following his junior season. He compiled 67 tackles, one sack and a pass deflection in 2021 and received All-Mountain West Conference Second Team honors. A 6-foot-1, 180-pounder, Coldon redshirted in 2017 before dealing with injuries from 2018-19. The Belleville, Illinois native was previously a three-star recruit.
Trey Morrison, DB
Arriving from North Carolina, Morrison gave OU another veteran multi-year starter when he committed on Jan. 17. Across 46 career games and 42 starts for the Tar Heels, Morrison recorded 135 tackles and two interceptions. The 5-foot-9 defensive back finished last season with 47 tackles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
A Norcross, Georgia, native, Morrison will likely help replace three-year starting safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields, who entered the draft and transferred to Stanford, respectively.
Kani Walker, DB
A freshman at Louisville last season, Walker appeared in five games but registered only one tackle, which came in the Cardinals’ season finale against Kentucky. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound former three-star recruit from Suwanee, Georgia committed to the Sooners on Jan. 17.
During his high school recruitment, Walker was considered the No. 69 cornerback nationally and chose Louisville over Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota.
T.D. Roof, LB
The son of new Sooners defensive coordinator Ted Roof, T.D. committed to OU on Jan. 7 after spending 2020-21 at Appalachian State. During the 2021 season, Roof made 68 tackles — 10 for loss — along with three sacks, two interceptions. He also forced a fumble and tallied two quarterback hurries and one pass defended.
OU is Roof's fourth college stop, as played for Georgia Tech in 2017, Indiana in 2018, then redshirted during 2019, his first season with the Mountaineers. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was a three-star prospect during his initial recruitment out of Buford, Georgia.
