OU football: Eric Gray exits Sooners' game against Iowa State with leg injury

Update: Gray returned to the game in the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray exited Saturday's game against Iowa State in the third quarter due to a leg injury, Sooner Radio Network's Chris Plank reported.
Plank said Gray was struggling to put any weight on his leg and the senior from Memphis was seen entering the medical tent. Gray had rushed 16 times for 90 yards against the Cyclones prior to his injury.
With Gray out, redshirt junior Marcus Major is in as OU's lead running back. Freshman Jovantae Barnes, who has backed up Gray for most of the season, wasn't seen during Oklahoma's pregame warmups.
The Sooners lead the Cyclones 20-6 in the fourth quarter on FS1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.