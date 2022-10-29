 Skip to main content
OU football: Eric Gray exits Sooners' game against Iowa State with leg injury

Eric Gray

Senior running back Eric Gray during the game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 29.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Update: Gray returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray exited Saturday's game against Iowa State in the third quarter due to a leg injury, Sooner Radio Network's Chris Plank reported. 

Plank said Gray was struggling to put any weight on his leg and the senior from Memphis was seen entering the medical tent. Gray had rushed 16 times for 90 yards against the Cyclones prior to his injury. 

With Gray out, redshirt junior Marcus Major is in as OU's lead running back. Freshman Jovantae Barnes, who has backed up Gray for most of the season, wasn't seen during Oklahoma's pregame warmups.

The Sooners lead the Cyclones 20-6 in the fourth quarter on FS1. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

