OU football: Drake Stoops scores, embraces Bob Stoops on sideline — 3 takeaways from Sooners' 47-32 win over Oregon

SAN ANTONIO — No. 16 Oklahoma (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) defeated No. 14 Oregon (10-4, 7-3 Pac-12) 47-32 in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.
The Sooners never trailed in the contest and entered halftime with a 27-point lead, the second largest in Alamo Bowl history. OU totaled 564 yards and freshman quarterback Caleb Williams went 21-of-27 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns. The Ducks ended the game with 497 yards.
The Stoops Family Business
Williams needed less than a second to find redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops in the left corner of the end zone for his first passing score of the night.
A perfectly timed leap put the ball right in the middle of Stoops’ hands, and he hauled it in even with an Oregon defender draped on his back for a six-yard touchdown. As he rose to his feet, a roaring ‘Stoops’ cheer broke out in the San Antonio crowd of 59,121 fans. Then, he made his way over to his father, interim head coach Bob Stoops, where the two embraced.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨DRAKE STOOOOOOOPS.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Uvg73q3mee— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
You. Love. To. See. It.@CoachBobStoops x @Drake_stoops pic.twitter.com/8oimqrkbLX— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Drake wasn’t born yet when Bob was hired as Oklahoma’s head coach in December 1998. When Bob became OU’s interim coach on Nov. 28, it gave him his first chance to coach his son.
The scoring catch was Drake’s only reception on the night, and was second on the season. His last came in the Sooners’ 52-21 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 30.
Kennedy Brooks downs Ducks
Oregon had no answer for Kennedy Brooks on Wednesday.
The redshirt junior running back had 127 rushing yards and two scores by halftime. He ended the night with 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts, resulting in Brooks’ second best rushing performance on the season, topped only by his 217-yard performance in OU’s 55-48 win over Texas.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Kennedy Brooks. To. The. House. 🌬️🌬️🌬️#OUDNA x @kennedyBrooks26 pic.twitter.com/VBWpFB96NK— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
The Mansfield, Texas, native become the fourth OU running back in history to record three separate seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards during the Sooners’ 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27. He ended that game with 22 carries for 139 yards.
Brooks has yet to announce if he’ll return to the Sooners in 2022 or enter the NFL draft.
Sooners defense struggles late
Despite never trailing, Oregon managed to give OU cause for concern late.
Duck quarterback Anthony Brown's 306-yard passing performance on the night helped cut Oregon's deficit to 15 points with under four minutes remaining in the game. However, the Sooners defense managed to force UO's ensuing drive all the way back to one-yard line, and then ran out the clock to win the game.
DUCKS! Anthony Brown ➡️ Dont'e Thornton for the 66 yard TD!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hfxu6UQ0R9— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 30, 2021
Brown had only passed for over 300 once before in 2021, which came in Oregon's 52-29 win over Colorado on Oct. 30.
He also had three scoring tosses on 27-of-40 passing. Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles intercepted Brown on the Duck's first drive of the game, resulting in the game's lone turnover.
