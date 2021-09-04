OU football: Drake Stoops, Jordan Kelley not warming up ahead of No. 2 Sooners vs Tulane

Wide receiver Drake Stoops and defensive lineman Jordan Kelley, both redshirt juniors, are not on the field warming up ahead of No. 2 Oklahoma's season opener against Tulane in Norman.
Big 12 Today's Gabe Ikard reported before the game that Stoops and Kelley would be among the inactives Saturday. Last season, Stoops made 15 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and is listed as OU's No. 2 punt returner on the two-deep roster. Kelley picked up five tackles and half a sack last fall and is listed as the backup nose guard to senior Perrion Winfrey.
Kickoff between the Sooners and Green Wave will commence at 11 a.m. on ABC.
The following is The Daily's recurring live blog of Oklahoma players' inactivity or injury during the 2021 season. Follow along for updates on OU players' health and status on a game-by-game basis.
Sept. 4 vs Tulane
10:30 a.m., Pregame — Wide receiver Theo Wease was not on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game. SI Sooners reported earlier in the week that Wease will be out a couple of weeks with a lower body injury.
