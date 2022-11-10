OU football: Dillon Gabriel continues to 'trust the process' amid Sooners' struggles in 1st season under Brent Venables

When Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma to reunite with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby this offseason he couldn’t have envisioned the hardships the 2022 season would bring.
OU has lost four games for just the fourth time in 22 years after staff changes and roster turnover prior to the season.
Gabriel, a three-year starter at UCF, isn’t shying away from his and Oklahoma’s struggles. He puts every loss on his shoulders, holds himself and his teammates accountable for their mistakes and is continuing to buy into first-year head coach Brent Venables’ long-term vision for the program.
“I don't think anyone expects to go through, not adversity, but bumps in the road like this,” Gabriel said. “But I’m just trusting the process, trusting God and His plan for each and every one of us and then just continuing to grind because it's all you can do and you’ve got to chew away. Like I said, there's no excuses. We’ve gotta assess the situation, but it’s stung for sure.”
In last Saturday’s 38-35 loss to Baylor at home, Gabriel played his most mistake-filled game in a Sooners uniform, finishing 22-of-34 for 261 yards with three total touchdowns and three interceptions. One positive was he finally re-connected with junior wide receiver Marvin Mims on a 63-yard score after struggling to do so against Iowa State on Oct. 29.
While the three mistakes stick out on paper, two of the interceptions were tipped. The first was batted at the line of scrimmage by a Bears defender and the second bounced off fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis’ right hand while his left arm was being held.
“The first (interception), we want back,” Lebby said. “Just had a chance to get it out of our hand a little earlier on the field side and the second throw was an absolutely incredible ball. Frustrated by that one with the outcome, but he threw just a great ball.
“(Willis) gets his right hand on it, wasn't able to get his left one up. And then the third one, going through it and talking through it, Dillon hadn't done that all year. He has not put the ball in harm's way and he did there and he knows that, and we want that one back.”
After the loss, Gabriel wasn’t made available to the media for the first time this season other than the two games he missed due to injury against TCU and Texas.
Despite frustrations with his performance, the Mililani, Hawaii, native remained his usual composed self at practice this week, intending to improve and look ahead to Saturday’s contest at West Virginia.
“Sometimes it doesn't go your way, sometimes you’ve got to make better decisions and take some calculated risks,” Gabriel said. “And I didn't do that. Like I said, no excuses on my end, just didn’t go my way necessarily.”
Gabriel’s responsibility is infectious in the locker room and hasn’t gone unnoticed by Willis, one of the few veteran leaders on the roster. His ability to adjust to the next play and continue going to work with the same mindset each day has positively affected his teammates.
“I’ve said it so many different times, I’m so impressed with how calm, cool and collected he is in every situation,” Willis said. “You couldn’t really tell (he threw three interceptions), he’s on to the next play and he gave us the best opportunity to win at the end of the game, and that’s all we can ask for. I’ve been very impressed by him throughout this year by how level-headed he is and obviously we’ve still got three games left and we’re gonna need that.”
Putting his three interception performance and another loss behind him, Gabriel is ready to attack the Sooners’ next challenge — the Mountaineers at 11 a.m. CT in Morgantown — and finish his season on a high note.
“I’ve gotta learn from it,” Gabriel said. “No excuses, assess whatever went on Saturday and then gotta move on. We’ve got a new opportunity so just sticking to that and being as positive as possible.
“… Just finishing the right way and that is important for every one of us. It's not what OU is used to, it's not what we're used to, it's not what anyone has planned out for any of us. We don't go into a season thinking we're gonna go whatever it is, but we're here now and we're in the present. Shoot, we can sulk or drop the case and get ready to go. So I think our guys are like that and I love the mentality we have in the building.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.