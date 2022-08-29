OU football: Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis among Sooners' captains announced ahead of UTEP game

Oklahoma announced five captains Tuesday ahead of its season opener against Texas El Paso on Saturday.
𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘃𝘀. 𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗣🔺 @Demoeto 🔺 @Bwillis_11 🔺 @_dillongabriel_ 🔺 @Davidu2x 🔺 @JustinbroilesJ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ebFXTGCjPe— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 29, 2022
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel and fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis were chosen to represent the Sooners' offense. Sixth-year senior defensive back Justin Broiles, fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White and senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu are OU's defensive captains.
Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma in January after amassing 8,037 passing yards and 70 touchdowns across three seasons at Central Florida. Willis made 18 starts last season and compiled 15 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
White started 12 games last season and made a career-high 66 tackles — five for loss. Ugwoegbu has played in every game the last three seasons and tallied 49 tackles in 2021. Broiles started nine games last year and made 55 tackles and two interceptions.
OU and its captains kick off against the Miners at 2:30 pm Saturday (Fox) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
