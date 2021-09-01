You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Detroit Lions pick up former Sooners Kicker Austin Seibert

Austin Seibert

Senior kicker Austin Seibert kicks a field goal in the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners kicker Austin Seibert has been claimed off of waivers by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday after being released by the Bengals on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Lions were in need of a new kicker after they released Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday.  

This upcoming season will be Seibert’s fourth in the NFL after two years with the Cleveland Browns and one year with the Bengals. After being waived by the Browns in 2020, Seibert was claimed off waivers by the Bengals a few days later and went 6-for-8 on field goals through the rest of the season. 

Seibert was previously OU’s first Big-12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018.  Simultaneously, he broke the all-time scoring record for OU football with 499 points.

