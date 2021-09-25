OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell out for remainder of Sooners vs West Virginia with apparent hamstring injury (live blog)

Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will not return to No. 4 Oklahoma's game against West Virginia due to injury, per Big 12 Now's Gabe Ikard.
According to Ikard, Turner-Yell was seen on the sideline icing his hamstring after exiting the game with help during the third quarter. Before his injury, Turner-Yell had snagged an interception and made eight tackles, one for loss and a pass breakup.
OU trails West Virginia 13-10 with under four minutes left in the third quarter.
The following is The Daily's recurring live blog of Oklahoma players' inactivity or injury during the 2021 season. Follow along for updates on OU players' health and status on a game-by-game basis.
Sept. 25 vs West Virginia
Here's a look at OU's list of presumed inactives and some two deep roster changes:
• Redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Criddell has been removed from OU's two deep roster and was seen donning street clothes during warmups. Redshirt junior Justin Harrington, previously listed as a cornerback, has been moved to nickelback on the two deep.
• Freshman wide receiver Cody Jackson was missing in action during pregame. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was also absent during warmups. SI Sooners reported earlier in the week that Redmond is set to miss time with a knee injury.
• Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington and freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman were missing during warmups, meaning they'll miss their second straight game after suffering injuries against Western Carolina. OU head coach Lincoln Riley said during the week that Stutsman is close to returning, while Washington will miss significant time but is expected back this season.
• Sophomore wide receiver Brian Darby was not present for warmups and appears poised to miss his second straight game for undisclosed reasons. Also, junior wide receiver Theo Wease has been removed from OU's two deep roster as he continues to miss time with a lower body injury.
• Freshman nickleback Billy Bowman is suited up and appears ready to play after missing the game against Nebraska due to an apparent hamstring injury suffered against Western Carolina.
Sept. 16 vs Nebraska
• Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington, freshman nickleback Billy Bowman and freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman did not play. Stutsman was seen with his arm in a sling during warmups after an apparent injury against Western Carolina. Washington and Bowman weren't dressed out during warmups, instead standing on the sideline in shorts. Bowman suffered an apparent hamstring injury against WCU, while Washington was also presumably bruised in the contest.
• Sophomore wide receiver Brian Darby didn't play. Riley announced during his Tuesday presser that Darby would be out, but didn't specify the nature of his absence.
• Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jamal Morris made his return after missing the game against WCU, playing with a cast on his left arm.
Sept. 11 vs Western Carolina
• Freshman defensive back Billy Bowman left the game in the first quarter due to what Big 12 Now's Gabe Ikard reported was an apparent hamstring injury. Freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman departed in the fourth quarter with an apparent arm injury.
• Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jamal Morris was seen on the sideline with a jersey but no pads during warmups. He was also sporting a cast on his left arm.
• Scholarship players not listed on the two deep roster who were not suited out during warmups include redshirt freshman defensive back Kendall Dennis, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Alexander, freshman offensive lineman Cullen Montgomery and sophomore outside linebacker Brynden Walker.
Sept. 4 vs Tulane
• Junior wide receiver Theo Wease did not play. Riley said afterward that Wease suffered a lower body injury and will miss at least half the season. SI Sooners initially reported that Wease would be out a couple weeks due to the injury.
• Wide receiver Drake Stoops and defensive lineman Jordan Kelley, both redshirt juniors, did not play. Big 12 Now's Gabe Ikard initially reported their inactivity. Riley said on July 7 that the duo missed the game due to unspecified medical issues. He then told reporters on July 9 that both would return for the game against Western Carolina.
