OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Kelvin Gilliam, Jalen Redmond not suited up ahead of No. 4 Sooners vs TCU

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell during practice March 24.

 Photo provided/OU Athletics

Safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Jeremiah Criddell, cornerback Woodi Washington and defensive linemen Jalen Redmond and Kelvin Gilliam are not suited up ahead of No. 4 Oklahoma's game against TCU on Saturday in Norman.

Turner-Yell, a senior, suffered a hamstring injury in the Sooners' win over West Virginia on Sept. 25 before missing their Oct. 2 game at Kansas State. He returned last Saturday, Oct. 9 against Texas before aggravating the injury again on the first play against the Longhorns.

Washington, a redshirt sophomore, remains out with an undisclosed injury suffered against Western Carolina on Sept. 11, but OU coach Lincoln Riley previously said he expects him to return this season. Criddell, also a redshirt sophomore, has not played since Sept. 18 against Nebraska for undisclosed reasons. All three inactive defensive backs were seen on the sideline wearing their jerseys without pads.

Redmond has not played since the game against Nebraska, with Sports Illustrated Sooners reporting on Sept. 22 that he suffered a knee injury during the contest. Riley has previously said Redmond is expected back this season.

Gilliam is a surprise inactive after playing three games this season and being on the two-deep roster throughout. Neither inactive defensive lineman was present during warmups.

OU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) kicks off at 6:45 p.m. CT against the Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1) on ABC.

