You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Danny Stutsman not warming up ahead of Sooners at Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 2
  • 1 min to read
Delarrin Turner-Yell

Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell catches an interception during the game against West Virginia on Sept. 25.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman are among the two-deep roster players not warming up ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma's game at Kansas State on Saturday.

During the third quarter of OU's (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) win over West Virginia last weekend, Turner-Yell suffered an apparent hamstring injury. Coach Lincoln Riley said during his Tuesday midweek press conference he hoped to have Turner-Yell, the team's leading tackler with 25, back from injury against the Wildcats (3-1, 0-1). However, Oklahoma sideline reporter Gabe Ikard tweeted Turner-Yell did not make the trip to Manhattan.

Stutsman remains out after suffering an arm injury on Sept. 11 against Western Carolina, though Riley said he'd be a game time decision against Kansas State, implying he should return soon. The Windermere, Florida native has tallied eight tackles and a forced fumble in two games this season.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond remains on the two-deep, but was not warming up ahead of Saturday's contest. Sports Illustrated Sooners reported on Sept. 22 that Redmond would miss time with a knee injury.

Also, freshman offensive lineman Savion Byrd was not present during warmups, making his status for the contest unclear. Byrd has played in only one game this season.

The Sooners kick off against KSU at 2:30 p.m. on Fox.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments