 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Defensive back Jeremiah Criddell medically retires, becomes Sooners assistant coach

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma defensive back Jeremiah Criddell has retired from football due to numerous concussions, he announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon. With his playing career over, Criddell also announced he will become an assistant coach for the Sooners this season.

Criddell, who’s academically a senior for the 2022-23 school year, will finish his bachelor’s degree in criminology while coaching. He joins former linebacker Caleb Kelly as players from OU's 2021 roster who medically retired and became staff members.

Criddell appeared in three games in 2021, but didn't play after the Sooners' Sept. 18 win over Nebraska due to a head injury. He entered the season as the co-starter at nickelback alongside freshman Billy Bowman.

“Due to multiple concussions, and exceeding the common number of head injuries, I have been advised by 6-plus neurologists and doctors that it would be in my best interest to step away from the game of football,” Criddell wrote in a statement. 

Formerly a four-star recruit, Criddell was the Sooners’ highest-ranked prospect in their 2019 recruiting class and finished his playing career with 15 total tackles. The Santa Ana, California, native follows former OU defensive back Will Johnson and linebacker Tay Evans as recent Sooners who retired after head injuries

“I have dedicated the last nine years to trying to become the best player on the field at the literal cost of blood, sweat and tears,” Criddell wrote. “The grind and sacrifice I put into my process of becoming the best version of myself on the field was not in vain, because through the process of of trying to become a great player, I became a great man.”

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments