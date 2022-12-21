OU football: Daylan Smothers, Adepoju Adebawore, Heath Ozaeta, other 2023 commits sign with Sooners (Live tracker)

Oklahoma will look to ink 23 current commits, and perhaps a few additional surprises, at the start of the early signing period Wednesday as Brent Venables looks to cap his first full cycle of recruiting as Sooners head coach.
OU's 2023 class is headlined by quarterback Jackson Arnold and edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, both five-star recruits. Adding safety Peyton Bowen or defensive end Tausili Akana would only help the haul, which currently ranks No. 8 nationally.
Follow along with OU Daily’s live tracker of all signing day activity:
All rankings and stars are provided by the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Kendel Dolby, CB, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (Miami, Oklahoma)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Dolby is ranked the No. 2 junior college cornerback and No. 6 overall player nationally, as well as the No. 1 JUCO player in Oklahoma. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect committed to the Sooners on Nov. 23. The Springfield, Ohio, native recorded 44 tackles — four for loss — and four pass breakups for the Norsemen in 2022. He was also offered by Washington State, Arkansas, Boise State and East Carolina.
Daylan Smothers, RB, West Charlotte High School (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Smothers, one of two running backs committed in the class, made his decision on July 14. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 18 running back, No. 280 player nationally and No. 12 player in North Carolina. Smothers held offers from Florida State, NC State and Alabama.
Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE, North Kansas City High School (Kansas City, Missouri)
Stars: 5
Hudl: WATCH
About: Adebawore committed to Oklahoma on July 10. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 4 edge rusher and No. 25 player nationally, and the No. 1 player in Missouri. Missouri, Northwestern, Arkansas and Florida State were among Adebawore’s other offers.
Heath Ozaeta, OT, Mount Is High School (Snoqualmie, Washington)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Ozaeta committed to the Sooners on June 27. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect chose the Sooners over the likes of UCLA, Utah and Arizona. Ozaeta is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state, No. 39 offensive tackle and No. 513 player nationally.
Jasiah Wagoner, CB, Spanaway Lake High School (Spanaway, Washington)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Wagoner, one of OU’s two pledges from Washington, committed on July 25. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound recruit is the No. 31-ranked cornerback nationally and No. 288 overall player. Wagoner held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee and Penn State.
Joshua Bates, OL, Durango High School (Durango, Colorado)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: OU’s lone remaining pledge from Lincoln Riley’s tenure, Bates committed on August 13, 2021, and stayed true to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Bates is the No. 20-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 362 player overall. He held offers from the likes of Oregon, USC, Michigan State and Miami (FL.).
Markus Strong, DL, Union County High School (Lake Butler, Florida)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Strong committed and signed with the Sooners on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman is the No. 1257-ranked player nationally and No. 135 defensive lineman. Strong received an OU offer on Oct. 30.
Erik McCarty, ATH, McAlester High School (McAlester, Oklahoma)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: McCarty played extensive snaps at running back and safety in high school. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect is the No. 10-ranked player in the state. He committed to the Sooners on Jan. 29 over the likes of Baylor, Kansas State and Nebraska.
Kalib Hicks, RB, Billy Ryan High School (Denton, Texas)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Hicks, who committed to OU on June 15, stands 5-foot-11, 195 pounds. He is ranked the No. 35 running back and No. 529 player nationally, and the No. 81 player in Texas. He rushed for 3,217 yards and 31 touchdowns in his high school career, according to MaxPreps. Hicks also held offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas and Auburn.
Lewis Carter, LB, Tampa Catholic High School (Tampa, Florida)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Carter, who committed to OU on July 16, finished his high school career with 333 total tackles — 10 for loss — and 10.5 sacks, according to MaxPreps. The 6-foot, 205-pound defender is ranked the No. 12 linebacker and No. 157 overall player nationally, and the No. 38 player in Florida. Carter also held offers from Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina and Arizona State.
Makari Vickers, S, Robert F Munroe Day School (Quincy, Florida)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Vickers committed to the Sooners on Aug. 26. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect is ranked the No. 6 safety and No. 89 overall player nationally. Vickers also held offers from Alabama, Michigan and Arizona State.
Keyon Brown, WR, James Rickards High School (Tallahassee, Florida)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Brown committed to OU on June 5. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 48 receiver, No. 347 player nationally and No. 65 player in Florida. He held offers from Auburn, Alabama and Florida State.
Jackson Arnold, QB, Denton Guyer High School (Denton, Texas)
Stars: 5
Hudl: WATCH
About: Arnold committed to OU on Jan. 24 and became the first high school pledge of the Brent Venables era. The No. 4-ranked quarterback of the 2023 cycle is also the No. 7 player nationally and top-ranked player in Texas. The high school graduate garnered 57 total touchdowns and only two interceptions as a senior.
Jaquaize Pettaway, WR, Langham Creek High School (Houston)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Pettaway committed to the Sooners on July 6 and stayed true to his pledge despite wide receivers coach Cale Gundy’s departure from the program in the preseason. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 11 receiver and No. 66 player nationally, and the No. 12 player in Texas. Mississippi, Texas, Arizona State and Arkansas were among Pettaway’s other offers.
Cayden Green, OT, Lee's Summit North High School (Lee's Summit, Missouri)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Green, OU’s top-ranked offensive line recruit in 2023, committed on July 8. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound recruit is the No. 80-ranked player nationally and No. 9 offensive tackle. He held offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, USC and Tennessee.
Samuel Omosigho, LB, Crandall High School (Crandall, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Omosigho committed to Oklahoma on June 30 over Florida. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound recruit was a former receiver, and rose from a three-star recruit to one of the top-ranked linebackers in the country after his senior season. Omosigho is the No. 93 player nationally and is the No. 7-ranked linebacker overall.
Jacobe Johnson, ATH, Mustang High School (Mustang, Oklahoma)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Johnson committed to OU on Aug. 13. The 6-foot-3, 183-pound recruit, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, is ranked as the No. 4 athlete and No. 91 overall player nationally. He’s considered the No. 2 player in Oklahoma and also excels on the basketball court. Johnson was also courted by Alabama, Michigan, Stanford and Arkansas.
Logan Howland, OT, Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey)
Stars: 3
Highlights: WATCH
About: Howland committed to OU on July 9. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound prospect is the No. 36 offensive tackle nationally, and No. 491 overall player. A former tight end, Howland transitioned to offensive line his junior year and earned offers from Iowa, Michigan, Penn State and Miami.
Ashton Sanders, DL, Cathedral High School (Los Angeles)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Sanders committed to OU on Nov. 20. He ranks as the No. 63 defensive lineman, No. 51 player in California and No. 583 player nationally. The 6-foot-1, 270-pound recruit chose the Sooners over the likes of California, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Colorado.
Taylor Wein, EDGE, Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tennessee)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Wein is ranked the No. 56 edge rusher and No. 587 player nationally, as well as the No. 19 player in Tennessee. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound recruit committed to Oklahoma on Nov. 21. Cincinnati, Mississippi, Oklahoma State and Southern California also offered Wein.
Kade McIntyre, ATH, Archbishop Bergan High School (Fremont, Nebraska)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: McIntyre is widely regarded as a future tight end. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound product is the No. 43-ranked athlete nationally and No. 645 player overall. He committed on June 13, and chose OU over the likes of Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Tennessee.
Derrick LeBlanc, DL, Osceola High School (Kissimmee, Florida)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: LeBlanc chose the Sooners over the likes of Florida, Penn State, Alabama and Arizona on July 28. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 20 defensive lineman, No. 155 player nationally and No. 37 player in Florida. He will participate in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.
Daeh McCullough, S, St. Joseph’s High School (South Bend, Indiana)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: McCullough flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Oklahoma on Dec. 12. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back is ranked the No. 36 safety and No. 391 player nationally and the No. 4 player in Indiana. His brother Dasan, a standout freshman linebacker at Indiana this season, is joining him at OU via transfer. Indiana, Arizona State and Arkansas were among his other suitors.
Phil Picciotti, LB, IMG Academy (Perkasie, Pennsylvania)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Picciotti, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker, committed to OU on July 4. He transferred to IMG Academy for his senior season. Picciotti is the No. 47-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class and No. 538 player overall. He held offers from the likes of Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin.
