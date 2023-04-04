OU football: Dasan McCullough learning "Cheetah" position with help from Justin Harrington during spring

Dasan McCullough received simple advice from fellow “Cheetah” Justin Harrington when spring practices started.
“Take it slow,” McCullough recalled Harrington telling him. “You’re gonna struggle at the beginning with learning Coach (Venables) defense. No one doesn’t.”
McCullough, an Indiana transfer, is expected to play a large role come fall in the Cheetah position but is still learning the spot a handful of practices into spring camp. The position is synonymous with OU coach Brent Venables’ system, and it requires the utmost versatility, whether it’s being a linebacker, a safety or anything in between.
Harrington, the lone returner at Cheetah from last season, is playing an important role in the young sophomore’s development.
“It’s been helpful a lot,” McCullough said of Harrington on Monday. “He knows this defense very well. He could help me out with the checks. He meets with me whenever I need it. So, just having a dude like him, who’s also a freak himself athletically — we kind of match body types and style — he could teach me how to play with my size.
“He’s given me a lot of tips on some of this coverage stuff we didn’t have at Indiana just because I wasn’t doing as much coverage. He’s been a big help.”
McCullough, a 6-foot-5, 222-pound defender, played outside linebacker and posted 48 tackles with four sacks and three pass deflections with the Hoosiers last season. But in high school, the highly coveted four-star recruit mainly played free safety, where he said he learned how to tackle in space.
“I love playing in space,” said McCullough, who said he’s also practicing at middle linebacker. “People assume I don’t because of my size, but that’s what I did majority of high school when I was a free safety. So I enjoy playing in space a lot.”
The Bloomington, Indiana, native will have to morph the two skills together in order to succeed in his likely new spot, one that fifth-year senior and recent departure DaShaun White started all 13 games at last season.
“I love how much it moves around,” McCullough said of the position. “You can go from playing in the post to lining up on the edge, to playing right in the box in the middle. So, I like the versatility aspect of it a lot.”
Harrington, a sixth-year senior, recorded 23 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups in all 13 games a season ago. And, like McCullough, he possesses the adaptability needed for the Cheetah position.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder played Cheetah last season, but also made appearances at safety. Before defensive coordinator Ted Roof was hired, Harrington was transitioned to cornerback by Alex Grinch. This spring, Harrington has even seen work with the linebackers.
Harrington said he learned a lot during the first year of Venables’ tenure.
“I had to really learn how to not rely on athletic ability,” Harrington said Monday. “With Coach Venables and Coach Roof, just learning actual football. Football 101. I just feel like I went from learning (the defense) myself to actually being able to teach it to guys coming in. … You have to know it inside and out.”
With familiarity of the scheme, Harrington is spreading his wisdom to McCullough, who Harrington says has ‘raw talent.’
“I take him under my wing as a little brother,” Harrington said. “I love him, he kind of reminds me of me.”
McCullough is embracing the learning curve, and said he first got a taste of the playbook as soon as he arrived in Norman. With time, and a helpful teammate like Harrington, McCullough is confident he’ll eventually be comfortable in the defense, but knows it’ll take time.
“It’s definitely difficult. That’s no question, it’s definitely difficult. But I’d say I’m picking up on it pretty well now. I’m just gonna keep getting better at it.
“It’s gonna definitely be a process, it’s probably going to lead up all the way to the end of fall camp, just the way his defense works. But it’s been great. Great challenge. It’s been exactly why I came here.”
