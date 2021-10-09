OU football: Danny Stutsman, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Marcus Major, Brian Darby warming up before Red River Showdown

DALLAS — Linebacker Danny Stutsman, running back Marcus Major, wide receiver Brian Darby and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell are among those warming up ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma's Red River Showdown matchup with No. 21 Texas on Saturday.
Stutsman has missed the past three games with an arm injury suffered on Sept. 11 against Western Carolina but has been presumed close to returning for a while now.
Turner-Yell didn't make the trip to Kansas State last week after suffering an apparent hamstring injury against West Virginia on Sept. 25, but OU coach Lincoln Riley said his ailment was not serious.
SoonerScoop's Bob Przybyło reported Friday that Major had been cleared for action after missing OU's first five games this season. SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock initially reported on Aug. 24 that Major was deemed academically ineligible.
Darby has not played since the Sooners' season opener against Tulane on Sept. 4. Riley told reporters before OU's Sept. 11 game against Western Carolina that Darby would be inactive, but the nature and length of his absence were not specified.
Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond is not warming up ahead of Saturday's contest and appears poised to miss his third straight game. Sports Illustrated Sooners reported on Sept. 22 that Redmond would miss time with a knee injury.
Fellow defensive lineman Isaiah Coe is also not warming up ahead of OU-Texas. Coe suffered a lower body injury against Kansas State and was seen sporting a brace on the sideline Saturday.
OU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) kicks off against Texas (4-1, 2-0) at 11 a.m. on ABC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.