OU football: Danny Stutsman a 'game-time decision' against Kansas State, Delarrin Turner-Yell's return expected, Cody Jackson out

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley expects freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman and senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell to return soon, with Cody Jackson unavailable for Saturday's game against Kansas State.
Stutsman, who suffered an arm injury in the fourth quarter against Western Carolina on Sept. 11, will be a game-time decision Saturday, Riley announced Tuesday. The Windermere, Florida native was seen sporting an arm sling on the sideline against Nebraska on Sept. 18, but without the sling against West Virginia last Saturday.
Turner-Yell, who finished the game against the Mountaineers with eight tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss, exited in the third quarter and didn't return with an apparent hamstring injury, according to SoonerSportsNetwork's Gabe Ikard. However, Riley said the injury was "not serious," and he hopes Turner-Yell is back this week, but if not, then soon.
Riley also said freshman wide receiver Cody Jackson is expected to miss Saturday's game with a "medical issue." He missed last Saturday's game against West Virginia, and has recorded five catches for 45 yards this season.
Stutsman recorded a team-high nine tackles against Western Carolina, and Turner-Yell leads OU in tackles this season with 25. Oklahoma kicks off against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Manhattan.
